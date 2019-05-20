Ducklings reunited with mom after NH firefighters save them from storm drain

A handful of ducklings were saved Saturday morning from a sewer drain in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester firefighters said they were called to Page Street about 9:15 a.m. after a number of ducklings had reportedly fallen into a storm drain.

According to witnesses, those firefighters were quickly able to remove the cover of that drain and pull at least five ducklings safely out.

The ducklings were placed into a cardboard box and brought to a nearby grassy area where they were reunited with their mother, making for a happy ending.