Prosecutors add 22 child sexual assault charges against former Maine music teacher

A Wiscasset man charged in January with unlawful sexual contact after allegedly touching a child during a music lesson at a Brunswick music store has since been charged with 22 additional counts of the same crime.

Joshua King, 32, of Wiscasset was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with three counts of the Class B felony for incidents in the first three months of this year.

King allegedly touched the child, who was 7 and 8 years old at the time, inappropriately multiple times during lessons at The Music Center in the Tontine Mall, Brunswick police Lt. Thomas Garrepy said in January.

In February 2019, King was indicted on 25 counts of Class B unlawful sexual contact for incidents occurring each month of 2017 and 2018, as well as January 2019, according to court documents.

In January, police requested the names of other children King taught. Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Monday that detectives sent a letter last week to parents of other music students hoping to confirm there were no additional victims.

Attorney Michael Turndorf, who represents King, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Jerry Perron, owner of the Music Center, said in January that King, who was a subcontracted teacher at the center, was no longer affiliated with his business.