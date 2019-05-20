More than 60 animals seized from Rumford home

RUMFORD, Maine — More than 60 animals were seized from a home in Rumford, including dozens of chickens and rabbits.

Rumford police say a number of complaints from residents led to them obtaining a search warrant for the Byron Street home.

The complaints mentioned chickens, rabbits and goats freely roaming the neighborhood and not having proper shelter.

Police say they executed the search warrant at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived, the suspect fled the area.

Police say the condition of the residence and the air quality due to number of animals was a concern.

The attic was also being used to house a large number of pigeons.

Police seized two goats, a cat, 19 rabbits and 39 chickens from the residence. Three dead rabbits were also found on the property.

The building was posted as an unsafe structure.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the home. Police say the suspect will face animal abuse charges.

The investigation is ongoing.