Lewiston man gets nearly 6 years for June bank robbery

A Lewiston man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland to nearly six years in prison for a bank robbery last summer.

Keith Phillips, 58, admitted that he robbed a branch of the Androscoggin Bank on Lisbon Street in Lewiston and absconded with $2,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Phillips entered the bank shortly after noon on June 6, 2018, wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt and a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, according to the prosecution’s version of events to which Phillips pleaded guilty.

He passed the teller a note demanding $1,000 in $100 bills and another $1,000 in $20s. Although the note said Phillips had a gun, he did not brandish one and later told police he did not have one.

Police recognized Phillips in bank surveillance footage because of an encounter with him the previous day in an unrelated incident, according to court documents. He was arrested without incident a short time after the robbery with most of the money in his possession.

In addition to 70 months of prison time, U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby sentenced Phillips to three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered Phillips to pay the bank the portion of the $2,000 that was not recovered — $61.83.

Phillips faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Defense attorney Amy Fairfield of Portland urged Hornby to impose a sentence of between 37 and 46 months. Information on what the U.S. attorney’s office recommended was not available late Monday.