Seekins victorious in Speedway 95 Street Stocks season opener

HERMON, Maine — Duane Seekins of Stockton Springs wound up taking home the winner’s trophy on Saturday in the 50-lap Sunoco Race Fuels Series for the Casella Recycling Street Stocks at Speedway 95.

Seekins was awarded the victory after Travis Lovejoy of Waterboro was disqualified during the post-race inspection. Seekins started third and led laps 4-37 until Lovejoy took the lead.

Shane Tatro of Levant took second place and Dean Smart of Milford finished third, followed by Steve Rackliff of Starks and Garret Hayman in the Nos. 4 and 5 positions. Rackliffe squeaked past Hayman by 1/100th of a second.

OTHER 95 RESULTS

Dysart’s Late Models, 40 laps: 1. 18 Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 2. 28 JR Robinson, Steuben; 3. 24 Dean Smart, Milford; 4. 52 Dana Wilbur, Frankfort; 5. 19 Scott Modery, Hermon

Casella Waste Systems Sport Four, 20 Laps: 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 38 Joey Doyon, Frankfort; 3. 08 Kyle Ouellette, Winslow; 4. 3 Caleb Bernatchez, Vasselboro; 5. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Caged Runners 20 laps: 1. 04 Durbon Davis, Hermon; 2. 70 Dylan Dewitt, Carmel; 3. 15 Jason Phillips, Augusta; 4. 76 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 5. 87 Ethan Dewitt, Newport

WISCASSET SPEEDWAY

Thunder 4 Mini (20 laps): 1. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 2. 04 Curtis ANderson, Richmond; 3. 84x Douglas Degroat, Oxford; 4. 29 Cameron Campbell, New Gloucester; 5. 9 Gil Cote, Newport

SERVPRO of Biddeford/Saco Pro Stock (40 laps): 1. 00 Jeremie Whorff, Bath; 2. 84 Jamie Write, Woolwich; 3. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 4. 2 Chris Ryan, Newburgh; 5. 13T Cody Tribbett, Richmond

Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pro (35 laps): 1. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 2. 5 Dominic Curit, Saco; 3. 17 Ryan Hayes, Jefferson; 4. 00 P.J. Merrill, Canton; 5. 42 Mike Kribben, Lisbon Falls

Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (25 laps): 1. 23 Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 2. 85 Michael Harrison, Durham; 3. 8 Bouncer Knight, Jay; 4. 3 Bobby Mesimer, Woolwich; 5. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay

OXFORD PLAINS SPEEDWAY

Super Late Model (50 Laps): 1. 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 2. 88 Jeff Taylor, Farmington; 3. 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 4. 44 Rusty Poland, Windham; 5. 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 2. 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 3. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 4. 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 5. 51 Kyle Hewins, Oxford

Bandit (20 laps): 1. 52 Chad Wills, Oxford; 2. 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 3. 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 4. 9 Joshua Dube, Auburn; 5. 24 Travis “Tornado” Verrill, South Paris

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris, 2. 12 Charlie “Chachy” Hall, Oxford; 3. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 4. 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot, 5. 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland

Rookie (10 laps): 1. 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 2. 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 3. 29 Sophie Green, South Paris; 4. 95 Maddy Herrick, Norway

North East Mini Stock Tour (50 laps): 1. 50 Matthew Kimball, Bennington, NH; 2. 10 Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 3. 42 Jarrod Soucy, Marlborough, MA; 4. 18 Jacob Rheaume, Rochester, NH; 5. 71 Matt Boucher, Andover, NH