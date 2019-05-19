York
May 19, 2019
Man seriously injured in York County motorcycle crash

Maine State Police | BDN
A 37-year-old man was seriously injured on Saturday night after police say he lost control of his motorcycle while speeding along Bonny Eagle Road in Hollis.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A man was seriously injured on Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle in Hollis.

Michael Gemmell was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed along Bonny Eagle Road, also known as Route 35, about 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the bike and it overturned off the road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Gemmell suffered multiple injuries when he was thrown from the motorcycle, and he was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, McCausland said.


