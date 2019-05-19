Man seriously injured in York County motorcycle crash

A man was seriously injured on Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle in Hollis.

Michael Gemmell was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed along Bonny Eagle Road, also known as Route 35, about 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the bike and it overturned off the road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Gemmell suffered multiple injuries when he was thrown from the motorcycle, and he was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, McCausland said.