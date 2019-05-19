Saco woman seriously injured in Maine Turnpike motorcycle crash

A Saco woman was seriously hurt on Saturday morning when the motorcycle on which she was a passenger collided with debris and overturned on the Maine Turnpike.

Ronald Boucher, 46, of Saco was driving a motorcycle north on the turnpike in Portland when 22-year-old Norman Watson of Windham fell asleep at the wheel of his car and struck a concrete barrier, ripping off his front bumper and sending it into the path of Boucher’s motorcycle, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Boucher’s motorcycle collided with the debris and overturned, McCausland said.

Boucher suffered minor injuries in the crash, while his passenger, 42-year-old Diane Sprague, was seriously injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, McCausland said.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for about four hours, reopening at 10:30 a.m.