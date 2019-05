A car struck a bear along Route 2 in Bethel Saturday night, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the collision happened just after 10 p.m. on Mayville Road, also known as Route 2.

The car, which was transporting kids home from prom, only had minor damage from the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one inside the car was injured, and the bear ran off after being hit.