Trump calls Republican congressman a ‘loser’ for saying president engaged in impeachable conduct

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Rep. Justin Amash, calling him a “total lightweight” and “loser” one day after the Michigan Republican said Trump’s conduct meets the threshold for impeachment.

Amash is the first Republican member of Congress to say the president “engaged in impeachable conduct.”

In morning tweets, Trump said he was “never a fan” of Amash, “a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy.”

The president argued that special counsel Robert Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election was “biased” but that it was “nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION.”

Mueller found 10 “episodes” of potential obstruction of justice by Trump but ultimately concluded that it was not his decision to determine whether the president broke the law.

In the report, Mueller’s team also wrote that while the investigation established that the Trump campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from” information stolen in Russia-backed efforts, it “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Trump added on Sunday, “Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side?”

“Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands!” he said.

Amash’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amash, a libertarian, considers himself a strict constitutionalist and is often the lone Trump dissenter on his side of the House aisle.

After reviewing the Mueller report on Saturday, he shared his conclusions in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Amash wrote that after reading the 448-page report, he had concluded that not only did Mueller’s team show that Trump had attempted to obstruct justice but that Attorney General William Barr had “deliberately misrepresented” the findings. Amash added that “few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report.”

“Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash said.