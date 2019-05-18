Portland Sea Dogs
May 18, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Central Maine Power | Bangor Metro | Joe Ferris | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Sea Dogs’ solo home run not enough as Portland falls to Reading

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Sea Dogs shortstop Jeremy Rivera slides safely into third base at Hadlock Field in Portland in an August 2018 game. Rivera had three singles in Friday's game against Reading.
The Associated Press

READING, Pa. — Adam Haseley hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The home run by Haseley scored Mickey Moniak and was the game’s last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, Portland took the lead on a solo home run by Luke Tendler. Reading answered in the bottom of the inning when Henri Lartigue hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Williams.

Jakob Hernandez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Adam Lau (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jeremy Rivera singled three times for the Sea Dogs.

Reading improved to 6-3 against Portland this season.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like