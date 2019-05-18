Sea Dogs’ solo home run not enough as Portland falls to Reading

READING, Pa. — Adam Haseley hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The home run by Haseley scored Mickey Moniak and was the game’s last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, Portland took the lead on a solo home run by Luke Tendler. Reading answered in the bottom of the inning when Henri Lartigue hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Williams.

Jakob Hernandez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Adam Lau (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jeremy Rivera singled three times for the Sea Dogs.

Reading improved to 6-3 against Portland this season.