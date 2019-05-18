Portland
May 18, 2019
Portland Latest News | Central Maine Power | Bangor Metro | Joe Ferris | Today's Paper
Portland

Police K9 tracks down Portland golf course burglar

Courtesy of Portland Police Department
Courtesy of Portland Police Department
Portland Police K9 Dozer tracked down a suspect in a break-in at Riverside Golf Course early Saturday morning.
By CBS 13
Updated:

PORTLAND — An early morning track through a Portland golf course led to the arrest of a man with a stolen car and outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Portland Police said Joseph Earles, 53, was caught after police responded to an alarm at Riverside Golf Course just after 4 a.m.

Police K9 Dozer tracked and found Earles through the golf course. Police said the car was stolen from Portland this week and Earles had arrest warrants out against him.

Earles is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like