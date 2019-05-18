Police K9 tracks down Portland golf course burglar

PORTLAND — An early morning track through a Portland golf course led to the arrest of a man with a stolen car and outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Portland Police said Joseph Earles, 53, was caught after police responded to an alarm at Riverside Golf Course just after 4 a.m.

Police K9 Dozer tracked and found Earles through the golf course. Police said the car was stolen from Portland this week and Earles had arrest warrants out against him.

Earles is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.