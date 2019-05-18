Portland
May 18, 2019
Portland

3 injured in I-95 crash in Portland

By CBS 13

PORTLAND — Three people were injured Saturday morning after a car struck a motorcycle on the Maine Turnpike in Portland.

Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland said the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at mile 46 in the turnpike’s northbound lanes, which remained closed as of 9:50 a.m.

Police believe the car struck a jersey barrier and veered into a motorcycle.

The driver of the car and two people on the motorcycle were taken to Maine Medical Center.

McCausland said the passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

The turnpike has been closed for more than an hour but McCausland said it should be reopened soon.


