Moniak’s triple leads Reading to 7-2 win over Portland

READING, Pennsylvania — Mickey Moniak hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

The triple by Moniak came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Adam Haseley hit an RBI double, bringing home Moniak.

Reading right-hander Mauricio Llovera (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Darwinzon Hernandez (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over seven innings.

Jhon Nunez doubled and singled for the Sea Dogs.