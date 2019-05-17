Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with rain throughout the state.
Seal watchers are keeping an eye out for the distemper virus that killed hundreds last year
–So far this year, seal watchers in the Northeast have noticed an elevated number of grey seals stranded on beaches — which, for baby seals that have not been weaned, could be a sign that their mothers are sick — but they haven’t noticed the deadly distemper virus yet in seal pups.
A government watchdog found that ‘stealth’ destroyers built in Maine were riddled with ‘deficiencies’
–The Government Accountability Office identified or more than 320 “serious deficiencies” when Bath Iron Works delivered the first-in class USS Zumwalt’s hull, mechanical and electrical systems in May 2016. But the report and defense analysts lay much of the blame for the problems on the Navy. ” It doesn’t look good when Navy officials are in the process of determining operational concepts after the ship has been built,” said defense analyst Jay Korman.
Bangor opioid healing service focuses on the hope offered by recovery
–Held for the second year in a row, the Annual Healing Service at St. John Catholic Church on York Street in Bangor began with an informational session before the service in the church fellowship hall that included a demonstration of how to use the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. Information on treatment available in Greater Bangor and how recovery works in the brain also was presented.
An ex-Falmouth teacher is suing her former employer, claiming she was fired for taking breaks to express breast milk
–Shana Swenson, 33, of Portland filed her lawsuit May 10 in U.S. District Court in Portland. She alleges that her employer asked her to limit the time she expressed breast milk or fed her son to her lunch and planning times and that she received her first negative performance review after she didn’t comply with that schedule.
A year after testicular cancer diagnosis, UMaine baseball player celebrates his health
–On May 10, 2018, Caleb Kerbs detected a mass on his testicle while taking a shower. Six days later, it was diagnosed as cancer. But early detection proved critical for Kerbs, who is from Brooklyn, New York. He underwent surgery 10 days later and, because it was discovered early, he didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
A woman accused of killing an 83-year-old who had allegedly accused her of theft will be back in court next week
–Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston is facing charges of murder and theft related to the death of Helen Carver, 83, of Owls Head. A week before her death, Carver told the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that she believed Richards had taken either a debit or credit card from her. Richards is due back in court on May 23.
Do this: Watch this mother fox play with her babies in a Maine yard
–Roger Stevens Jr. has spent a lot of time recently photographing family of foxes living in Lincoln. Five playful kits have been learning the ways of the world from their mother — right in someone’s yard for all to see.
In other news…
Maine
Cpl. Eugene Cole’s name is added to law enforcement memorial
New York man identified as 26th person charged in FBI drug investigation Down East
Maine veteran finds life-saving kidney donor on social media
Bangor
Orono resident is the new leader of the Maine Air National Guard
Squirrel disrupts power to more than 2,000 in Brewer area
John Bapst tears down old building to make way for new gym
Business
New York firm buys a major Maine broadband provider
Maine paper maker continues its push to add new products
12-screen movie theater announced as part of 100-acre Westbrook development
Politics
Mills signs bill to make Maine the first state to ban Native American school mascots
Susan Collins joins Democrats in opposing confirmation of judge who made anti-abortion statements
Angus King says he is worried a ‘miscalculation’ could draw US into conflict with Iran
Opinion
Some caution about paid family and medical leave proposal
This Maine town is taking charge of its internet future
Just how much might Apple owe you for inflating the price of iPhone apps?
Sports
Theriault negotiating deal to make NASCAR Monster Energy Series Cup debut at Loudon
Ellsworth baseball team edges Brewer to stay unbeaten
Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final
