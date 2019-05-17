Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–So far this year, seal watchers in the Northeast have noticed an elevated number of grey seals stranded on beaches — which, for baby seals that have not been weaned, could be a sign that their mothers are sick — but they haven’t noticed the deadly distemper virus yet in seal pups.

–The Government Accountability Office identified or more than 320 “serious deficiencies” when Bath Iron Works delivered the first-in class USS Zumwalt’s hull, mechanical and electrical systems in May 2016. But the report and defense analysts lay much of the blame for the problems on the Navy. ” It doesn’t look good when Navy officials are in the process of determining operational concepts after the ship has been built,” said defense analyst Jay Korman.

–Held for the second year in a row, the Annual Healing Service at St. John Catholic Church on York Street in Bangor began with an informational session before the service in the church fellowship hall that included a demonstration of how to use the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. Information on treatment available in Greater Bangor and how recovery works in the brain also was presented.

–Shana Swenson, 33, of Portland filed her lawsuit May 10 in U.S. District Court in Portland. She alleges that her employer asked her to limit the time she expressed breast milk or fed her son to her lunch and planning times and that she received her first negative performance review after she didn’t comply with that schedule.

Peter Buehner | UMaine Athletics Peter Buehner | UMaine Athletics

–On May 10, 2018, Caleb Kerbs detected a mass on his testicle while taking a shower. Six days later, it was diagnosed as cancer. But early detection proved critical for Kerbs, who is from Brooklyn, New York. He underwent surgery 10 days later and, because it was discovered early, he didn’t require chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

–Sarah Richards, 37, of South Thomaston is facing charges of murder and theft related to the death of Helen Carver, 83, of Owls Head. A week before her death, Carver told the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that she believed Richards had taken either a debit or credit card from her. Richards is due back in court on May 23.

–Roger Stevens Jr. has spent a lot of time recently photographing family of foxes living in Lincoln. Five playful kits have been learning the ways of the world from their mother — right in someone’s yard for all to see.

In other news…

Maine

Cpl. Eugene Cole’s name is added to law enforcement memorial

New York man identified as 26th person charged in FBI drug investigation Down East

Maine veteran finds life-saving kidney donor on social media

Bangor

Orono resident is the new leader of the Maine Air National Guard

Squirrel disrupts power to more than 2,000 in Brewer area

John Bapst tears down old building to make way for new gym

Business

New York firm buys a major Maine broadband provider

Maine paper maker continues its push to add new products

12-screen movie theater announced as part of 100-acre Westbrook development

Politics

Mills signs bill to make Maine the first state to ban Native American school mascots

Susan Collins joins Democrats in opposing confirmation of judge who made anti-abortion statements

Angus King says he is worried a ‘miscalculation’ could draw US into conflict with Iran

Opinion

Some caution about paid family and medical leave proposal

This Maine town is taking charge of its internet future

Just how much might Apple owe you for inflating the price of iPhone apps?

Sports

Theriault negotiating deal to make NASCAR Monster Energy Series Cup debut at Loudon

Ellsworth baseball team edges Brewer to stay unbeaten

Bruins sweep Hurricanes to reach Stanley Cup Final

