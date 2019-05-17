Portland
May 17, 2019
Portland Latest News | Central Maine Power | Bangor Metro | Joe Ferris | Today's Paper
Portland

Car gets caught under tractor-trailer on Maine highway, woman survives

Photo courtesy of Maine State Police
Photo courtesy of Maine State Police
Maine State Police say one person was injured after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police say one person was injured after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning.

Troopers say the female driver went underneath the tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m. between Exit 46 and Exit 47 in Portland.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Her injuries appear to be minor, according to troopers. The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash closed the northbound lanes and backed up traffic, but the lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like