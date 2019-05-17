Car gets caught under tractor-trailer on Maine highway, woman survives

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine State Police say one person was injured after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike Friday morning.

Troopers say the female driver went underneath the tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m. between Exit 46 and Exit 47 in Portland.

Her injuries appear to be minor, according to troopers. The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash closed the northbound lanes and backed up traffic, but the lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

