Body of Wisconsin man who fell in Kennebec in April discovered in Merrymeeting Bay

The body of a Wisconsin man who fell into the Kennebec River in Bath on April 18 was discovered Friday morning in Merrymeeting Bay in Bowdoinham.

David Henry Dieterich, 35, of Racine, Wisconsin, fell off a dock near the Kennebec Tavern that night. He was in Bath on a work assignment with his company, Marshall Erecting, which subcontracts for Bath Iron Works, and had apparently been out with friends at a number of local establishments. He was, however, not at the Kennebec Tavern, where the dock is located.

Despite an intense search including a dive team, police determined that Dieterich had drowned.

Dieterich’s body was discovered at about 8 a.m. just off Brown’s Point Road near East Eden Flower Farm, Bath police Chief Michael Field said.

People tracking their dog, which had run off down by the river, located the body, Field said.

The body has been taken to the state medical examiner, who will determine whether Dieterich drowned, Field said. He said no foul play is suspected.