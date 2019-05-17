Lewiston-Auburn
May 17, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Central Maine Power | Bangor Metro | Joe Ferris | Today's Paper
Lewiston-Auburn

A 13-year-old Kingfield boy on a skateboard was seriously injured after being hit by car

Courtesy of WGME
Courtesy of WGME
Isaac Moody
By CBS 13

KINGFIELD — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say a man hit a juvenile with a car and then drove off in Kingfield Wednesday night. However, he returned to the scene a short time later.

Deputies said 31-year-old Isaac Moody was driving on Route 142 around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a juvenile who was on a skateboard in the road.

Moody then fled the scene, but returned a short time later, according to deputies.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Moody was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated driving to endanger.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information has been released.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

comments for this post are closed

You may also like