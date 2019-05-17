A 13-year-old Kingfield boy on a skateboard was seriously injured after being hit by car

KINGFIELD — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say a man hit a juvenile with a car and then drove off in Kingfield Wednesday night. However, he returned to the scene a short time later.

Deputies said 31-year-old Isaac Moody was driving on Route 142 around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a juvenile who was on a skateboard in the road.

Moody then fled the scene, but returned a short time later, according to deputies.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Moody was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated driving to endanger.

The crash is still under investigation. No other information has been released.