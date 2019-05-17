Newport woman charged after nearly $100K goes missing from Ellsworth nonprofit

A Newport woman was arrested Thursday on a theft charge as part of an investigation into the apparent embezzlement of nearly $100,000 from a nonprofit regional planning entity in Ellsworth, according to police.

Sheri G. Walsh 55, of Newport has been charged with Class B felony theft, the Ellsworth police department said Friday in a release.

The arrest comes after an official with the Hancock County Planning Commission contacted Ellsworth police on May 5 to inform them about alleged embezzlement from the commission. The official told police that they believed Walsh, who recently left employment at the commission, had been stealing money from the nonprofit from September 2017 until April 2019.

After detectives with the department inspected ledgers, bank statements and reports provided by the commission, they determined that nearly $100,000 was missing from the commission’s accounts.

“Because the federal government provided some of the funds allegedly embezzled, a special agent from the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined the investigation,” Ellsworth police officials wrote in a release.

Walsh is expected to appear in court in Ellsworth on the charge at 8:30 a.m., June 18, 2019.

A Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.