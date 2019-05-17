3 charged with dealing crack cocaine in downtown Machias

Police arrested three people and seized 64 grams of crack cocaine and over $13,000 cash in Machias as part of an investigation of New York City drugs sold in Hancock and Washington counties.

David Dowling, 44, and Angela Ward, 36, both of Machias, and Jeffrey Sherrills, 30, of New York, New York, were charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in cocaine base on Thursday night, police said.

As part of the investigation, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents assigned to the Downeast District Task Force in Ellsworth purchased drugs from suspects at an apartment building on Main Street in Machias.

The agents, plus several deputy sheriffs and state troopers, then served a search warrant at that apartment building at about 9 p.m.

Bail for the three suspects was set at $250,000 cash. Their court date was not immediately available.