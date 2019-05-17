Food Obsessions: What we love to eat, watch and constantly talk about

Every month, the Bangor Metro Obsessions: Food column features what we can’t get enough of. From restaurant dishes to drinks, cooking products to desserts, we love to share a wide variety of foods.

Order

Salads from Jersey’s Subs & Sweets

Why do we love it? As much as I adore the subs from Jersey’s Subs & Sweets in Downtown Bangor, sometimes I want something a little lighter. And that’s why the salad version of their subs has quickly become a favorite for me. All the fixings of the subs are mixed up in salad form — perfect for spring eating. I like mine (#4: The Boss featuring Ham, Capicola & Salami) with the same oil and vinegar dressing they use on the subs. Delightful. And it’s an added bonus that it’s among the fastest grab-and-go lunches in Downtown Bangor.

Jersey’s Subs & Sweets; 25 Hammond St., Bangor

— Sarah Walker Caron

Eat

Nutritional yeast

Why do we love it? From health benefits to the cheesy flavor it adds to all my favorite recipes, nutritional yeast is a favorite among vegans, and I am no different. A deactivated yeast packed with vitamin B12 and other nutrients, it adds an earthy, nutty and, yes, even cheesy flavor to your meal. You can find it at local health food stores such as Natural Living Center or Tiller and Rye. Whether you’re an herbivore or an omnivore, it’s worth tossing in salads, soups or any other savory dishes. Don’t let the less-than-exciting name fool you. Start adding this into your life, and you will soon find yourself obsessed as well.

— Natalie Williams

[See all Bangor Metro stories]

Watch

“Salt Fat Acid Heat” on Netflix

Why do we love it? As far as cooking shows go, this should be the gold standard. In four episodes, chef and food writer Samin Nosrat explores what she’s identified as the four most important elements of good food: Salt, Fat, Acid and Heat. Told through travels, tours, interviews and hands-on demonstration, this show is beautiful and inspiring. And Nosrat herself is a bubbly, fun character who feels like someone you’d want as a friend. I can’t recommend this show enough. Also, the cookbook, with the same name, is totally worth investing in and reading. When my cookbook club explored it last month, we all were wowed by what we learned (and how good our potluck was).

— Sarah Walker Caron

This was originally published in Bangor Metro’s May 2019 issue. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.