UMaine baseball team closes regular season against Binghamton

Time, site: 11 a.m. Friday (2), 11 a.m. Saturday, Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: UMaine 14-30 (10-10 America East), Binghamton 21-21 (10-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 37-34, Binghamton 4-1 on 3/24/19

Key players: Maine — 1B Joe Bramanti (.307 average, 3 home runs, 30 runs batted in), RF Hernen Sardinas (.294-10-31), 3B-DH Danny Casals (.280-7-23), C-3B Cody Pasic (.277-0-18); Binghamton — 2B Alex Baratta (.379-3-30), CF Shane Marshall (.333-2-25), LF Daniel Franchi (.331-3-20), DH Sean Trenholm (.296-5-29)

Pitching matchups — UMaine: RH Cody Laweryson (4-4, 2.76 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (4-5, 5.73), RH Justin Courtney (0-2, 6.86); Binghamton: RH Ben Anderson (8-3, 2.80), RH Nick Gallagher (3-5, 4.64), RH Luke Dziados (1-3, 4.20)

Both teams are vying for a top-two spot and a first-round bye in the America East tournament that begins May 22 in Vestal, New York, home of Binghamton. The only way UMaine UMaine can finish second is if it sweeps Binghamton and Hartford takes two of three from Albany. Binghamton would finish first or second with a sweep but could finish second with two wins depending on the outcome of the Hartford-Albany series. Laweryson and Anderson are 1-2 in the league in ERA. Anderson’s eight wins and 98 strikeouts are tops in AE. Opponents are hitting a league-low .223 vs. Laweryson. Binghamton’s Baratta leads the league in hitting and Sardinas is the home run leader. Binghamton has the league’s best ERA (4.29) and is second in batting average (.269) and fielding percentage (.976).