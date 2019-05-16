Hartford beats the Portland Sea Dogs

Vince Fernandez hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The home run by Fernandez gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

After Hartford added a run in the second on a single by Ryan Metzler, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Netzer.

Hartford right-hander Brandon Gold (4-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Tanner Houck (3-3) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

With the win, Hartford improved to 6-3 against Portland this season.