Mainer one shot behind at Division III golf championship

Newcastle’s Bailey Plourde, the 2018 Maine Women’s Amateur champion, shot a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday to remain one shot behind the leader after the third round of the NCAA Division III Golf Championships at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Plourde, a sophomore at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, is tied for second with Cordelia Chan from Williams College with a three-round total of 224 (8 over).

The leader is Emily Salamy from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, at 7 over 223.

Salamy and Chan also shot 74 on Thursday.

Erica Whitehouse from Christopher Newport University in Virginia is fourth at 225 and rounding out the top five is Ziya Wang from Carleton College in Minnesota who is at 226.

The final round is on Friday.

Plourde, who won or shared three schoolgirl state championships Lincoln Academy, had a round with six bogeys, four birdies and eight pars on Thursday.

She played the back nine first and was 2 over as she made the turn. But she rebounded on the front nine, playing the final six holes at 1 under par after a bogey on the first hole, a birdie on the second and a bogey on the third.

She birdied the fourth hole, bogeyed the sixth and finished the round with a birdie on the par-4, 365-yard ninth hole.

Plourde was the leader after the first round with a 1-under-par 71. She had a two-shot lead.

It remains the only round of par or better over the first three days of the tournament, which included 131 golfers.

Plourde ran into trouble on Wednesday as she ballooned to a 7 over 79.

The top 15 teams from among the 25 that started the tournament and the top six individual golfers moved on to play Friday.

Centre College did not qualify to play in the tournament but Plourde was one of six individuals who earned the right to be included in the field.

She is a two-time All-Southern Athletic Association first-team selection and was the runner-up to Staci Creech in the Maine Women’s Amateur in 2016 and 2017 before winning it last summer.