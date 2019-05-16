Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s throughout the state.

–In March, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that harvesters must have property owners’ permission to cut seaweed above the low-tide line in front of shorefront property. The decision has resulted in a flurry of legislative proposals now being floated at the State House aimed at boosting public access to the intertidal zone.

–While Maine continues to debate the potential environmental impacts of Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed 145-mile transmission line, the Massachusetts attorney general and environmental groups have warned the contracts that would govern power sold over a completed line could undermine the state’s attempt to bring new amounts of clean, renewable power into New England.

–Bucksport and a private developer will begin extending two streets this summer as part of a plan to reduce traffic and create more commercial and residential development downtown.

–Last Tuesday, Emma Hargreaves, 18, was taking an AP Physics exam when an important email landed in her inbox. After the exam, she got in her car, turned her phone on and started giggling with excitement when she saw the message. She had been named a 2019 U.S Presidential Scholar.

–On Saturday, the Black Bears will honor Brewer attorney Joe Ferris by including him on its Wall of Legends. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1964 College World Series.

–John Bapst High School’s first expansion in almost a century is one step closer to starting, after a contractor on Tuesday tore down the old Jewish Community Center building at the corner of French and Somerset streets. Starting in the next couple months, school officials hope to start the construction of a new, $3.5 million gymnasium and fitness center on that site, near the main school building on Broadway.

–It’s that time of year: fiddlehead season. Here’s a breakdown of everything that you need to know to make the most of the short season, from knowing what and when to pick to cooking them properly. Plus, here’s a recipe for a garlicky fiddlehead risotto.

