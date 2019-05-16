State
May 16, 2019
State

Maine news you need to know for Thursday

In this July 27, 2018, file photo, a sternman on a lobster fishing boat photographs the sunrise on the way out of Portland Harbor off South Portland, Maine. For months, the U.S. economy has shrugged as America and China slapped tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of each other’s goods. Victims included American distillers and lobster fishermen, whose catch was put on China’s hit list.
By Lindsay Putnam
Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s throughout the state. 

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. 

A decision limiting access to seaweed has renewed a debate over access to the shore

A sign in the parking lot of home kitchen supply store Rooster Brother on Thursday indicates that fishermen cannot use the property to get to the Union River to fish for baby eels, also known as elvers.

–In March, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that harvesters must have property owners’ permission to cut seaweed above the low-tide line in front of shorefront property. The decision has resulted in a flurry of legislative proposals now being floated at the State House aimed at boosting public access to the intertidal zone.

No guarantee $1 billion CMP line will deliver new energy, Massachusetts AG warns

–While Maine continues to debate the potential environmental impacts of Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed 145-mile transmission line, the Massachusetts attorney general and environmental groups have warned the contracts that would govern power sold over a completed line could undermine the state’s attempt to bring new amounts of clean, renewable power into New England.

Bucksport’s planning board has approved a plan to add streets to the downtown area

Downtown Bucksport, as seen in late October 2018.

–Bucksport and a private developer will begin extending two streets this summer as part of a plan to reduce traffic and create more commercial and residential development downtown.

This Old Town senior is one of 161 students in the nation to earn this prestigious award

–Last Tuesday, Emma Hargreaves, 18, was taking an AP Physics exam when an important email landed in her inbox. After the exam, she got in her car, turned her phone on and started giggling with excitement when she saw the message. She had been named a 2019 U.S Presidential Scholar.

55 years ago, this pitcher from Brewer was UMaine’s College World Series hero

Joe Ferris was the ace pitcher on the 1964 University of Maine baseball team that finished third at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The right-hander from Brewer will gather in Orono this weekend with 16 former teammates to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

–On Saturday, the Black Bears will honor Brewer attorney Joe Ferris by including him on its Wall of Legends. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 1964 College World Series.

John Bapst has torn down an old building to make way for a new gym

–John Bapst High School’s first expansion in almost a century is one step closer to starting, after a contractor on Tuesday tore down the old Jewish Community Center building at the corner of French and Somerset streets. Starting in the next couple months, school officials hope to start the construction of a new, $3.5 million gymnasium and fitness center on that site, near the main school building on Broadway.

Do this: Prepare for fiddlehead season

Maine's popular spring wild edible is in season.

–It’s that time of year: fiddlehead season. Here’s a breakdown of everything that you need to know to make the most of the short season, from knowing what and when to pick to cooking them properly. Plus, here’s a recipe for a garlicky fiddlehead risotto.

In other news…

Maine

Father of Ayla Reynolds responds to wrongful death lawsuit

Portland group raises funds for bronze statue of great black hawk

Belfast driver who crashed his truck into a house cuts plea deal, will seek treatment

Bangor

How 1 Mainer was jailed for sleeping in the wrong place, while another accused of murder walked free

Orrington votes for sheriff’s deputies to patrol the town instead of local police officers

Bangor police find 11-year-old girl who went missing

Business

Maine regulators OK $158M for energy efficiency, but environmental group says it comes up short

Former employees sue Auburn company, saying they were forced to sell stock to owner at steep discount

Maine farmers fear trickle-down pain from Chinese tariffs

Politics

Opponents of Central Maine Power’s $1 billion hydro project claim a legislative victory

What Janet Mills’ proposed budget changes tell us about her governing strategy

Maine passes bill for hearings on citizen initiatives

Opinion

Restrictive abortion laws are part of strategy to challenge Roe v. Wade

Elections have consequences

Bioproducts are an important part of Maine’s economic future

Sports

Red Sox triumph over the Rockies in extra innings

Tuukka Rask’s roll has Bruins a win away from Stanley Cup Final

Hampden edges Bangor for eighth straight baseball victory

