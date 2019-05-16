12-screen movie theater announced as part of 100-acre Westbrook development

A former Westbrook quarry site where developers are planning an ambitious 100-acre mixed-use project will include a state-of-the-art 12-screen movie theater, they announced Thursday.

The project will also include an outdoor concert venue that is on pace to be ready for a summer of high-profile shows, including a May 26 performance by hip hop star Anderson .Paak.

The movie theater will be a Cinemark, and feature reclining, heat-controlled seats, among other amenities. With 12 screens, would be among the largest in Maine, likely only smaller than the Saco Cinemagic. The new Cinemark would be the company’s first location in Maine, and is slated to open in the spring of 2021.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

“From the beginning, a defining principle for Rock Row has been to create an entertainment-driven visitor experience,” said Josh Levy, principal at Waterstone Properties Group, developer of the Rock Row project, in a statement. “We knew the cornerstone of that experience would be driven by a movie theater, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Cinemark, a world-class operator that shares our commitment to that vision.”

A Market Basket grocery store had previously been announced as part of the development, and the Rock Row developers say it also include 750 residential units, 300,000 square feet of office space and another 450,000 square feet of retail space, along with outdoor recreation space.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.