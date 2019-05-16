Boothbay Harbor man allegedly threatens woman with bayonet, causing police standoff

A Boothbay Harbor man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening a woman with a bayonet and then holding police at bay for more than two hours.

Konstantinos Rigas, 31, was charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault with one prior, assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest, creating a police standoff and four counts of terrorizing, according to Boothbay Harbor police Chief Robert Hasch.

Police went to an Oak Street home about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of possible fighting or arguing. Officers made contact with a woman who had barricaded herself in a third-floor room in an attempt to flee from a man who reportedly had a large bayonet.

A ladder was then obtained from the fire department and the woman was brought to safety, Hasch said.

Rigas then allegedly made multiple threats toward police and others, resulting in a standoff that continued for approximately two-and-a-half hours. At about 1:48 p.m., Rigas exited the home and allegedly confronted officers.

Sgt. Patrick Higgins subdued Rigas, who received a medical evaluation and was then taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

No additional information was immediately available Wednesday evening.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.