Maine man charged in Alaska cold case drops extradition fight

A Maine man is no longer fighting extradition to Alaska to face charges that he raped and killed a woman there more than 25 years ago.

Steven Downs of Auburn is charged with assault and murder in the brutal killing of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in 1993. The Sun Journal reports Downs has withdrawn a petition contesting extradition.

Downs’ lawyer, James Howaniec, said Downs maintains his innocence, and will fight the case in Alaska.

The 44-year-old Downs was due in court Thursday. Then Alaska authorities will have 30 days to retrieve him.

Downs was a student and Sergie was a former student at the time of Sergie’s death. The case went unsolved for years before DNA evidence led to Downs’ arrest in February.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.