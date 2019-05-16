Washington County man pleads guilty to crash that killed 10-year-old daughter

MACHIAS, Maine — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a car crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Christopher Stevenson, of Roques Bluffs, was on several prescription medications and operating without a valid license when he drove off Route 191 and hit a tree in Cathance Township in December 2017. His daughter died at the scene.

WABI-TV reports that Stevenson was sentenced to 30 days after entering so-called Alford pleas to manslaughter and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Under an Alford plea, he pleaded guilty to the charges while maintaining his innocence.

Under the agreement, charges of criminal operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child were dropped. Stevenson also admitted to driving with a suspended license.