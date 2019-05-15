Commercial wrecker falls into ocean after ground gives out in Harpswell

A commercial wrecker delivering a dock system to a home slipped into the ocean Wednesday morning on Hills Way off Harpswell Islands Road in Harpswell.

The wrecker, owned and operated by Harold Gray of Bowdoin, was delivering the dock system when the ground gave way and the wrecker plunged into the ocean at about 9 a.m., according to a release from Capt. Don Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The wrecker was submerged and later removed by Copp Motors of Cumberland.

No injuries were reported.

The Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the incident but, because there was no known discharge of fuel or other hazardous materials, did not go to the scene, Goulet said.

No charges are pending. Damage to the wrecker and property will be handled by private insurance.