Neighbors pull man from Grand Lake Stream after crash

A Washington County man was taken to a local hospital after he apparently drove his pickup truck into Grand Lake Stream on Wednesday.

State police were called to the town of Grand Lake Stream at about 3:30 p.m. for a reported vehicle in the water. When they arrived, they found that John Brown, 75, of Grand Lake Stream, had been helped by neighbors from his Chevrolet pickup truck, which had its front end in about three or four feet of stream water adjacent to his home on Water Street, State Police Cpl. Micah Perkins said.

Brown was able to walk away from the crash, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The pickup truck took minor damage, Perkins said.