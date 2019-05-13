Sweden reopens rape case against WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, wants extradition

LONDON — Swedish prosecutors are reopening an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Speaking at a Monday news conference in Stockholm, Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions, said that there is “still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.” In her assessment, she said, “a new questioning of Assange is required.”

Last month, Assange was expelled from the Ecuadoran Embassy in London and later sentenced to 50 weeks in a British prison for skipping bail.

He fled to the Ecuardoran Embassy in 2012 after Sweden requested his extradition in a case investigating sexual assault allegations. Sweden discontinued the investigation in 2017 because they said they were unable to advance the case while Assange was holed up at the embassy.

The Swedish investigation has been reopened at the request of the alleged victim.

Assange is also fighting a legal battle against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for his part in the release of a trove of classified military and diplomatic cables.

With two countries seeking to extradite Assange, it will be up to British officials to decide which request, if any, to prioritize.

Swedish prosecutors argued Monday that time is of essence in their case because the statute of limitations in the rape case expires in August 2020.

