Maine news you need to know for Monday

–Between 1995 and 2005, the average daily population in Maine jails nearly doubled. That growth was driven not by a sharp increase in people serving sentences for crimes but an increase in the number of prisoners like Ashley Garboski of Belgrade who were being held prior to their conviction.

–The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a custody battle over a dog. A Bangor woman is challenging a District Court ruling that found her ex-boyfriend was the sole owner of Honey the dog because his signature was on the adoption papers. Honey the dog is more than property, she’s arguing.

–At least eight doctors are resigning from Bangor’s Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center amid a push by the hospital to reduce their ranks, cut their benefits and have fewer doctors work each day, forcing those on duty to see more patients in a shift. The resignations also come as doctors from departments across the Bangor hospital have criticized management for sidelining them from recent major decisions.

–A Portland-based company that handles historic structures is replacing cracked and shattered brickwork on the square-shaped tower of the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station. The work started in mid-April and is expected to cost about $172,000. Normally open for the summer season, the light tower and keeper’s house will close as the restoration happens.

–Frosty Bottom Brewing in Belfast is an effort to make a community-supported brewery work in Maine, Akin to buying a farm share, those who purchase a beer share will be able to pick up two half gallon growlers a month from the brewery.

In other news …

Maine

Bangor

Business

Politics

Opinion

Sports

