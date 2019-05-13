Portland police looking for missing Munjoy Hill woman

A longtime Munjoy Hill resident with no vehicle, cellphone or credit cards has been reported missing, Portland police said Monday afternoon.

Cathy Pride, 63, was last seen around mid-April, Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said.

“She is a very private person and has been known to keep to herself but this time it appears that she has not been back to her home for several weeks,” he said. “Family and friends are very concerned because this is so out of character for her.”

Pride is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Martin said she wears eyeglasses, may be carrying a backpack and is known to visit Katie Made Bakery at 179 Congress St. and a Munjoy Hill yarn shop near her home.

Police said she has not accessed her bank account since she went missing.

Anyone who thinks he or she may have seen Pride, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

