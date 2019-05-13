Cape Elizabeth town councilors to vote on charging for parking at Fort Williams Park

Cape Elizabeth town councilors are expected to vote Monday on whether to charge for parking at Fort Williams Park.

If passed, there would be hourly, daily and seasonal rates.

The hourly, daily and seasonal rates would only apply to non-residents. Cape Elizabeth residents would be able to park for free with a special pass.

Under the current proposal, non-residents would pay $2 an hour with a minimum of 2 hours.

A full day would cost $10 and $15 for a seasonal pass. There would be also free parking areas in the back of the park, which is the location of the iconic Portland Head Light.

Fees would be collected from May 1 to Nov. 1.

There would be 10 parking meter kiosks to cover 270 spaces inside the park.

Supporters said it would generate $300,000 in revenue and the money would be used to make park improvements.

Town councilors are expected to vote on the plan at their 7 p.m. meeting.