State invites public input on 4 bridge projects in Freeport and Yarmouth

FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting May 29 to discuss the replacement or improvement of four bridges in the Freeport-Yarmouth area.

The projects include the Route 125/136 bridge over Interstate 295 and the Merrill Road bridge over Interstate 295 in Freeport, and the I-295 northbound and southbound bridges over Route 1 in Yarmouth.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 29 at Freeport Town Hall, 30 Main St.

For more information, contact senior project manager Leanne R. Timberlake at 207-624-3422 or leanne.timberlake@maine.gov.