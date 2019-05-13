Midcoast
May 13, 2019
Harpswell man indicted for allegedly selling $18,000 in stolen football cards

Photo courtesy of Brunswick Police Department
Joshua Kane
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Updated:

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Harpswell man has been indicted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property after police say he sold $18,000 of “high-end” football cards stolen from an Antietam Street man.

Joshua Kane, 27, was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on the single Class B felony charge.

On Jan. 25, 2019, police took a complaint that the cards had been stolen from the home, Bath Police Commander Mark Waltz said Monday.

Two days later, officers received a tip that the cards might be in New Hampshire, Waltz said.

Brunswick police allegedly located the cards at New Hampshire Card Guys, a store in Portsmouth. The store owner had purchased them, allegedly from Kane.

Portsmouth police took possession of the cards, Waltz said.

 


