Harpswell man indicted for allegedly selling $18,000 in stolen football cards

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Harpswell man has been indicted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property after police say he sold $18,000 of “high-end” football cards stolen from an Antietam Street man.

Joshua Kane, 27, was indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on the single Class B felony charge.

On Jan. 25, 2019, police took a complaint that the cards had been stolen from the home, Bath Police Commander Mark Waltz said Monday.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Two days later, officers received a tip that the cards might be in New Hampshire, Waltz said.

Brunswick police allegedly located the cards at New Hampshire Card Guys, a store in Portsmouth. The store owner had purchased them, allegedly from Kane.

Portsmouth police took possession of the cards, Waltz said.