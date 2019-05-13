Hancock
May 13, 2019
Hancock

Man dies after crash in Hancock County

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

An elderly man died Sunday afternoon after a car crash in the town of Hancock.

Joseph Ryan of Hancock was involved in a crash with another car driven by 53-year-old Michel Taccyl about 11:30 a.m. on Route 1, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Ryan was taken to Northern Light Mid Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, where died shortly after his arrival, McCausland said.

Taccyl and his passenger, 56-year-old Noel Antenord, both of Jonesport, were also taken to Mid Coast Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, McCausland said.

That section of Route 1 was closed for about 2 ½ hours.


