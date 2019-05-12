Eastern Nazarene eliminates Husson softball team from NCAA regional

Junior righthander Elisabeth Schaffer tossed a two-hitter and Eastern Nazarene of Massachusetts erupted for six second-inning runs on Saturday to eliminate Bangor’s Husson University Eagles 7-1 at an NCAA Division III Tournament softball regional at Briggs Field at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eastern Nazarene, a 3-2 loser to No. 23 Rowan of New Jersey on Friday, was eliminated by MIT later on Saturday 5-4.

Husson concluded a 24-11 campaign, while Eastern Nazarene finished at 29-15.

MIT and Rowan reached the championship round with MIT needing to beat Rowan twice on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday’s games were postponed due to rain.

MIT, after beating Husson 1-0 in 10 innings on Friday, lost to Rowan 1-0 in 10 innings on Saturday morning.

In the Husson-Eastern Nazarene game, Schaffer improved to 25-6 by limiting the Eagles to a pair of singles. She struck out six and walked one while throwing 100 pitches, 64 for strikes.

She also knocked in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second after Kiley Ozaki, Kori Bow and Viviana Cox had opened the inning with consecutive singles off Arika Brochu, who took the loss and wound up 8-3.

Following Schaffer’s sacrifice fly, Brocu walked Olivia Warren and Rebecca Hayner to force in another run.

Husson ace righty Jen Jones, who had thrown 137 pitches in the complete-game loss to MIT, came on and Dominque Santos greeted her with a two-run single on which an error was made by center fielder Olivia Smith, allowing another run to score.

A throwing error by catcher Kylie Cunningham on an attempted steal enabled the final run to score.

Santos and Cox each had two singles for the Lions and Rebecca Ashman doubled in a run.

Smith and Bri Brochu had Husson’s hits, both singles.