High school tennis state singles tourney results

Region 2

BOYS

At Bangor area

Preliminary rounds: Jinyi Wei (JBapst) def. Trevor Fenderson (Shead) 8-1; Jack Prior (Ban) def. Ryan Shorette (Orono) 9-7; Nicholas Harding (MDI) def. Mason Woodman (DI-S) 9-7; Max Lewis (Bel) def. Keegan Grey (Ells) 8-2; Caleb Rolfe (PCHS) def. Ethan Boutilier (Dexter) 8-2; Greg Moulton (WA) def. Bryce Nickles (HA) 8-1; Zac Wilson (PCHS) def. Dustin Hilliker (Sch) 8-6; Brady Georgia (OT) def. Shane Borello (PVHS) 8-2; Sam Cartwright (Orono) def. CJ Francis (Shead 8-3); Trey Baker (Brew) def. Ben Osterlin (Ells) 8-5; Griffin Coburn (MA) def. Isaac Parent (Her) 9-8 (7-5); Sam Cartwright (Orono) def. Adam Barnard (Cal) 8-0; Dennis Stewart (Ban) def. Quinn Stabler (GSA) 9-7; Ethan Varney (MCI) def. Branden Oliver (MA) 8-0; Mason Woodman (DI-S) def. Nicholas Harding (MDI 9-7); Jakub Figel (WA) def. Griffin Coburn (MA) 8-6; Pedro Fernandes (MCI) def. Hunter Speed (Dex) 8-1; Ben Osterlin (Ells) def. Jerry Harmon (Cal) 8-1; Connary Williamson (GSA) def. Connor Bell (Brew) 8-1; Ben Penfold (DI-S) def. Lanvin Luiz Estacio (MDI) 8-5; Eben Cooley (PCHS) def. Wyatt Butler (Her) 8-3; Tyrone Davis (Sch) def. Matt Sickles (Dex) 8-1; Sean Flynn (JBapst) def. Caleb Rolfe (PCHS) 8-0; Nate Fettig (Her) def. Botia Zhou (FA) 8-6; Kaito Fang (GSA) def. Max Poth (JBapst) 8-2; Caleb Braley (OT) def. Harry Van (MCI) 8-1; Norman Jodrey (Ells) def. Connary Williamson (GSA) 8-4; JD Turner (Cal) def. Ben Penfold (DI-S) 8-4

Qualifying round: No. 1 Eliot Small (HA) def. Brady Georgia (OT) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Eli Jolliffe (Bel) def. Reider Watson (MDI) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Connor Lee (Ban) def. Sam Cartwright (Orono) 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Dat Duong (Lee) def. Trey Baker (Brew) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Pedro Fernandes (MCI) def. Jakub Figel (WA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 Dennis Stewart (Ban) def. Ethan Varney (MCI) 6-1, 6-1; No. 7 Kaito Fang (GSA) def. Caleb Braley (OT) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; No. 8 Norman Jodrey (Ells) def. JD Turner (Cal) 6-2, 6-0; No. 9. Eben Cooley (PCHS) def. Tyrone Davis (Sch) 6-1, 6-1; No. 10 Sean Flynn (JBapst) def. Nate Fettig, HER 6-4, 6-3; Tai Boss (Orono) def. Greg Moulton (WA) 6-2, 6-0

Region 2

GIRLS

First round: Cadence Baskerville (Sch) def. Sherrae Gallagher (Sch) 8-3; Emilie Ireland (Brewer) def. Emma Plummer (DI-S) 8-4; Maren O’Connell (FA) def. Taylor Sullivan (OT) 8-1; Teodora Blejeru (HA) def. Riley Satterfield (JB) 8-5; Paige Plissey (Her) def. Isabella Adam (Dexter) 8-1; Sydney Hutchins (PCHS) def. Shelby Lacour (PVHS) 8-6; Sydney Jones (MA) def. Elizabeth Bitar (Cal) 8-2; Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) def. Ireland (Brew) 8-1; Miriam Nelson (Ells) def. Emily Woods (Bel) 8-0; Libby Weed (GSA) walkover vs. Brianna Abbott (Ells)

Second round: Elene Imnaishvili (Ban) def. Baskerville (Shead) 8-0; Kathryn Libby (MA) def. Sydney Hutchins (PCHS) 8-0; Jayna Robinson (Dex) def. Bailey Clarke (Ells) 8-1; Riley Curtis (Brew) def. Teryn Smith-Oravel (Shead) 8-0; Clarice Bell (Ban) def. Paige Plissey (Her) 9-7; Adelaide Valley (JB) def. Cheyenne Skomars (FA) 8-2; Alexis Morrarty (Brewer) def. Clarisse Stradtman (Bel) 9-8 (8-6); Elise Linn (HA) def. Maren O’Connell (FA) 8-1; Emily Doten (Cal) def. Katherine Hoff (MDI) 8-2; Lilli McCormack (PCHS) def. Olivia Peakes (Dex) 8-1; Madelynn Crosby (PCHS) def. Jillian Taylor (Her) 8-3; Mikiko Frey (HA) def. Sophie Silwal (Orono) 8-2; Courtney Bianco (GSA) def. Haidee Hodsdon (OT) 8-0; Olivia Tardie (Her) def. Chloe Politte (GSA) 9-8 (8-6); Emily Tolman (MA) def. Isabelle Baker (Orono) 8-1; Leah Costello (Orono) def. Grace Blanchard (JB) 8-4; Olivia Wesley (FA) def. Teodora Blejeru (HA) 9-7

Qualifying round: No. 1 Elene Imnaishvili (Ban) def. Sydney Jones (MA) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Regitze Jacobsen (MDI) def. Kelly Carter (Cal) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3. Elise Linn (HA) def. Emily Doten (Cal) 6-0, 7-5; No. 4 Katherine Libby (MA) def. Jayna Robinson (Dex) 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Miriam Nelson (Ells) def. Riley Curtis (Brew) 6-4, 6-3; Leah Costello (Orono) def. Lilli McCormack (PCHS) 6-3, 6-4; Courtney Bianco (GSA) def. Mikiko Frey (HA) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2; No. 8. Leila Davidsn (Ban) def. Alexis Moriarty (Brew) 6-4, 6-0; No. 9. Olivia Wesley (FA) def. Madelynn Crosby (PCHS) 6-0, 6-0; No. 10. Clarice Bell (Ban) def. Adelaide Valley (JB) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Emily Tolman (MA) def. Olivia Tardie (Her) 6-3, 6-2

Region 3

BOYS

At Brunswick

First Round: Reed Hopkins (Cony) def. Giovanni Caccamo (Messalonskee) 9-8 (7); Seth Main (Messalonskee) def. Alex Liva (Mt Ararat) 8-1; Jorge Pulido Fernandez (Lincoln Acad.) def. Calvin Doherty (Brunswick) 8-4; Bobby Clarkson (Boothbay) def. Carter Fogarty (Oceanside) 8-4; Diego Torres Estevez (Lincoln Acad.) def. Koki Ura (Temple Acad.) 8-0; Boe Glidden (Erskine) def. Ethan Staples (Skowhegan) 8-2; Vaness Gardner (Messalonskee) def. Jumei Sakaguchi (Temple Acad.) 8-2; Jed Malinowski (Gardiner) def. Garrett Keezer (Erskine) 8-2; Luke Curnin (Mt. Ararat) def. Francisco Almarza 8-2; Alex Coughlin (Medomak Valley) def. Matt Brown (Lawrence) 8-5

Second Round: No. 1 Ezra LeMole (Camden Hills) def. Hopkins (Cony) 8-0; Henry Drapeau (Boothbay) def. Brady Marchessault (Oceanside) 9-7; No. 2 Abe LeMole (Oceanside) def. Seth Main (Messalonskee) 8-1; No. 3 Henry Cooper (Camden Hills). Fernandez (Lincoln Acad.) 8-4; Arthur Taylor (Gardiner) def. Christian Keenan (Morse) 8-2; No. 4 Charlie O’Brien (Camden Hills) def. Clarkson (Boothbay) 8-1; Alex Stewart (Cony) def. Estevez (Lincoln Acad.) 8-4; No. 5 Charlie Haberstock (Waterville) def. Glidden (Erskine) 8-0; Ryan Reed (Morse) def. Andrew Boston (Cony) 9-7; No. 6 Zander Chown (Mt Ararat) def. Gardner (Messalonskee) 8-4; Sam Falla (Erskine) def. Dustin Allard (Gardiner) 8-4; No. 7 Dawson Turcotte (Skowhegan) def. Malinowski (Gardiner) 8-4; Coleman Swain (Medomak) def. Curnin (Mt Ararat) 8-5; No. 8 Charles Van Damme (Lincoln) def. Corey Klein (Morse) 8-2; Connor Shaw (Brunswick) def. Coughlin (Medomak Valley) 8-3

Third Round: No. 1 Ezra LeMole (Camden Hills) def. Drapeau (Boothbay) 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Abe LeMole (Ocean) def. Zach Cheeseman (Medomak) 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Henry Cooper (Camden Hills) def. Arthur Taylor (Gardiner) 6-3, 7-6 (1); No. 4 Charlie O’Brien (Camden Hills) def. Alex Stewart (Cony) 7-6 (1), 6-2; No. 5 Charlie Haberstock (Waterville) def. Reed (Morse) 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 Zander Chown (Mt. Ararat) def. Sam Falla (Erskine) 6-3, 7-5; No. 7 Dawson Turcotte (Skowhegan) def. Coleman Swain (Medomak) 6-4, 6-2; Connor Shaw (Brunswick) def. No. 8 Charles Van Damme (Lincoln) 7-6 (6), 6-1

Reseeding

1. Ezra LeMole (Camden Hills); 2. Abe LeMole (Oceanside); 3. Henry Cooper (Camden Hills) 4. Charlie O’Brien (Camden Hills); 5. Charles Haberstock (Waterville); 6. Zander Chown (Mt. Ararat); 7. Dawson Turcotte (Skowhegan); 8. Connor Shaw (Brunswick)

GIRLS

Prelim Round: Magan Williams (Messalonskee) def. Aria French (Morse) 8-1; Katherine Boston (Cony) def. Olivia Lydon (Camden Hills) 8-4; Amna Sheikh (Waterville) def. Alyssa Salley (Skowhegan) 8-5; Mandy Cooper (Cony) def. Rafela Azvedo (Temple Acad.) 8-5; Jasmine Liberty (Waterville) def. Kassandra Lewis (Lawrence) 8-6; Carol Razera (Mt. Ararat) def. Delly Clarkson (Boothbay) 8-2; Elena Guarino (Messalonskee) def. Paige Leary (Erskine) 8-4; Anna Sanchez (Temple Acad.) def. Claire Bourette (Medomak) 8-3; Grace Trebilcock (Mt. Ararat) def. Isabel Harkins (Boothbay) 8-5

First Round: No. 1 Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Acad.) def. Elizabeth Farnham (Winslow) 8-1; Williams (Messalonskee) def. Emily Davison (Mt. Ararat) 8-4; No. 2 Eleanor Hodgkin (Erskine) def. Belen Ramiro Gonzalez (Waterville) 8-2; Boston (Cony) def. Chloe Blake (Medomak) 8-1; No. 3 Lauren Bourque (Messalonskee) def. Sidney Hallee (Cony) 8-0; Sheikh (Waterville) def. Elsa Bertlesman (Morse) 8-4; No. 4 Anna Parker (Brunswick) def. Brooke Rogers (Skowhegan) 8-0; Cooper (Cony) def. Sadie Cohen (Medomak) 9-7; No. 5 Fiona Liang (Lincoln Acad.) def. Liberty (Waterville) 8-0; Hannah Faust (Gardiner) def. Razera (Mt. Ararat) 8-1; No. 6 Emily Harris (Lincoln Acad.) def. Penelope Shields (Morse) 8-0; Chloe Fordyce (Camden Hills) def. Elena Guarino (Messalonskee) 8-5; No. 7 Lea Scrapchansky (Brunswick) def. Kiara Goggin, Gardiner 8-2; Regina Harmon, Erskine def. Sanchez Temple Acad) 8-1; No. 8 Lindsey Bell (Gardiner) def. Trebilcock (Mt. Ararat) 8-0; Sara Scrapchansky (Brunswick) def. Lotta Wegner (Temple Acad.) 8-5

Qualifying Round: No. 1 Cass def. Williams 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Hodgkin def. Boston 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Bourque def. Sheikh 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Parker def. Cooper 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Liang def. Faust 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Harris def. Fordyce 6-3, 6-2; No. 7 L. Scrapchansky def. Harmon 6-0, 6-1; No. 8 Bell def. S. Scrapchansky 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Region 4

At Lewiston

GIRLS QUALIFIERS

No 1 Julia Svor (Lewiston); No. 2 Abigail Svor (Lewiston); No. 3 Madelyn Dwyer (Maranacook); No. 4 Emma Wadsworth (Maranacook); No. 5 Naomi Lynch (Hall-Dale); No. 6 Haley Walsh (Mt. Blue); No. 7 Madeline Foster (Lewiston); No. 8 Gabby Blanco (Winthrop)

BOYS

First Round: Caden Smith (Lewiston) def. Corbin Howe (Maranacook) 8-0; Liam Serafino (Carrabec) def. Jordan Spaulding (Madison) 8-4; Gaston Fuksa (St. Dominic) def Alexi Rodrigez (Mt. Valley) 9-8 (7-4); Garret Fine (Maranacook) def. Cameron Cain (Spruce Mt.) 8-4; Chris Marshall (Mt.Blue) def. Robby McKee (Maranacook) 8-0; Isaac Lawrence (Hall-Dale) def. Cam Gallant (Mt. Valley) 8-6; Scott Mason (Carrabec) def. Gabe Ladd (Mt. Valley) 8-1; Noah Grube (Winthrop) def. Matt Child (Dirigo) 8-4; Robbie Kurtz (St. Dominic) def Orion Bittues (Hall-Dale) 8-0; Jared McLaughlin (Winthrop) def. Tanner Morgan (Madison) 8-1; Zack Gunther (Mt. Blue) def. Alec Beaudoin (St. Dominic) 8-2; Eli Spahn (Hall-Dale) def. Jaden Spaulding (Madison) 8-0; Ben St. Laurent (Lewiston) def. Josh Dianda-Whaley (Winthrop) 8-1; Brandon L’Italien (Dirigo) def. Brody Miller (Carrabec) 8-0; Mick Gurney (Mt. Blue) def. Jacob Smith (Lewiston) 8-5; Travis Corson (Lake Region) def. Alex Gorham (Dirigo) 9-7

Qualifying Round: Caden Smith (Lewiston) def. Liam Serafino (Carrabec) 6-1, 6-0; Gaston Fuksa (St. Dominic) df. Garrett Fine (Maranacook) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1); Chris Marshall (Mt. Blue) def. Isaac Lawrence (Hall-Dale) 6-2, 6-2; Scott Mason (Carrabec) def. Noah Grube (Winthrop) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; Robbie Kurtz (St Dominic) def Jared McLaughlin (Winthrop) 6-2, 6-1; Zack Gunther (Mt. Blue) def. Eli Spahn (Hall-Dale) 6-0, 6-2; Ben St. Laurent (Lewiston) def. Brandon L’Italien (Dirigo) 6-0, 6-0; Mick Gurney (Mt. Blue) def. Travis Corson (Lake Region) 6-3, 6-3

Region 5

BOYS

At South Portland

First Round: Jack Cannon (Thornton Academy) def. Nick Reissfelder (Biddeford) 8-6; Samuel Pocock (Gorham) def. Blake Wilkinson (Biddeford) 9-7; Elliott Weeks (Deering) def. Noah Silander (North Yarmouth Academy) 8-3; Jonathan Kahn (Deering) def. Cameron Harris (Cheverus) 8-1; Aidan Bradley (Scarborough) def. Jack Shibles (Westbrook) 8-2; William Nicholas (Yarmouth) def. Gavin Wallace (Westbrook) 8-0; Matthew Clarke (Cape Elizabeth) def. Ian McCutcheon (South Portland) 8-1; Ben White (Windham) def. Jackson Thayer (Westbrook) 8-3; No. 11 Weston Goodwin (Freeport) def. Brendan Mailloux (Portland) 8-1; Logan Strauss (Strauss) def. Andrew Brent (Gorham) 8-3; No. 12 Shepard Shutkin (Yarmouth) def. Andrew Pruyne (Marshwood) 8-1; Bryce Poulin (North Yarmouth Academy) def. Lars Boddie (Greely) 8-2; No. 13 Archie McDonough (Yarmouth) def. Aidan Berman (Marshwood) 8-0; John Moran (Portland) def. Connor D’Aquila (York) 8-4; No. 14 Ben Adey (Waynflete) def. Logan Morione (Deering) 8-3; No. 15 Alexander Hansen (Cape Elizabeth) def. Chris Register (Waynflete) 8-4; No. 16 Calvin Spencer (Falmouth) def. Brandon Hogan (Bonny Eagle) 8-1; Liam Gould (Freeport) def. Jonathan Leal (York) 8-0; No. 17 Joshua Soucy (North Yarmouth Academy) def. Cody Saucier (Biddeford) 8-5; Vireak Tray (Windham) def. Dylan Morrison (Cheverus) 8-5;

Qualifying Round: No. 1 Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. Cannon, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (Thornton Academy) def. Pocock, 6-0,6-0; No. 3 Declan Archer (Kennebunk) def. Weeks, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Leif Boddie (Greely) def. Kahn, 6-3,6-0; No. 5 Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete) def. Bradley, 6-0, 6-1; No. 6 Clay Canterbury (Freeport) def. Dominic Walls (Portland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 7 Aidan Treutel (Cheverus) def. Nicholas, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1); No. 8 Stephen Sepulveda (Windham) def. Clarke, 6-1, 6-3; No. 9 Caleb Richard (Thornton Academy) def. Dylan Houle (South Portland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 10 Mathew Ray (Falmouth) def. White, 6-0, 6-0; Goodwin def. Strauss, 6-0, 6-0; Shutkin def. Poulin, 6-2, 6-3; McDonough def. Moran, 6-0, 6-2; Adey def. Bell, 6-3, 6-2; Hansen def. Mason Burke (Kennebunk), 6-1, 6-0; Spencer def. Gould, 6-4, 6-1; Soucy def. Tray, 6-3, 6-1

Reseeding: No. 1 Nick Forester (Fal), No. 2 Dariy Vykhodtsev (TA), No. 3 Declan Archer (Kennebunk), No. 4 Leif Boddie (Greely), No. 5 Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete), 6. Clay Canterbury (Freeport), 7. Aidan Treutel (Cheverus), No. 8 Stephen Sepulveda (Windham), No. 9 Caleb Richard (TA), No. 10 Matthew Ray (Falmouth), No. 11 Weston Goodwin (Freeport), No. 12 Shepard Shutkin (Yarmouth), No. 13 Archie McDonough (Yarmouth), No. 14 Ben Adey (Waynflete), No. 15 Alexander Hansen (Cape Elizabeth), No. 16 Calvin Spencer (Falmouth), No. 17 Joshua Soucy (NYA)

GIRLS

At Portland

First Round: Abby Trieu (South Portland) def. Ainslie Allen (Scarborough), 8-6; Lindsey Galletta (Freeport) def. Julia Zampini (Bonny Eagle), 8-4; Megan Fleck (Windham) def. Taylor McKay (Biddeford), 8-2; Kellie Guerette (Scarborough) def. Chloe Fisher (Waynflete), 8-3; Abbigail Fournier (NYA) def. Molly Scott (Biddeford), 8-0; Jordan Bryant (Greely) def. Jenna Lederer (Portland), 8-4; Julia Ryan (Cheverus) def. Miranda Durcan (Kennebunk-Wells), 8-4; Cordelia Inman (Windham) def. Lydia Grant (South Portland), 8-3; Emelie Jarquin (Cape Elizabeth) def. Alex Markonish (NYA), 8-3; Agata Sloniewska (Thornton Academy) def, Kaylee Perron (Biddeford), 8-0; Kaitlyn Thompson (Greely) def. Elizabeth Sevigny (Deering), 8-2; Hannah Marquis (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Mattea Lo-Sears (Deering), 8-2; Co No. 17-Lexi Caterine (Yarmouth) def. Rachel Frost (Windham), 8-0; Co-No. 17-Cordelia Perry (Thornton Academy) def. Charlotte Soule (Freeport), 8-1

Qualifying Round: No. 1 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Trieu, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Meredith Kelley (Falmouth) def. Galletta, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Morgan Warner (Waynflete) def. Fleck, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Anasasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) def. Guerette, 6-3, 6-1; No. 5 Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth) def. Fournier, 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 Afton Morton (NYA) def. Bryant, 6-0, 6-1; No. 7 Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York) def. Ryan, 6-3, 6-3; Zoe Collins (South Portland) def. Hannelore Sanokklis (Yarmouth), 6-2, 6-2; No. 9 Karina Boothe (Portland) def. Inman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 10 Sara Fallon (Falmouth) def. Jarquin, 6-3, 6-2; No. 11 Sarah Wriggins (Deering) def. Sloniewska, 6-1, 6-3; No. 12 Isabel Berman, Cape Elizabeth def. Thompson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 13 Cara Foggarty (York) def. Marquis, 6-0, 6-0; No. 14 Kristina Matkevich (Cheverus) def. No. 14 Maddie Joyce (Falmouth), 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3; No. 15 Bri Paul (Thornton Academy) def. No. 15 Paige Evans, Greely, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 16 Abby Emerson (Gorham) def. No. 16 Meredith Dowling-Wolfe (Freeport), 6-1, 6-3; Caterine def. Perry, 6-1, 6-4

Reseeding

1. Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells); 2. Meredith Kelley (Falmouth); 3. Morgan Warner (Waynflete); 4. Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus); 5. Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth); 6. Afton Morton (NYA); 7. Daphne Stratton-Gignac (York); 8. Karina Boothe (Portland); 9. Sara Fallon (Falmouth); 10. Sarah Wriggins (Deering); 11. Isabel Berman (Cape Elizabeth); 12. Cara Foggarty (York); 13. Kristina Matkevich (Cheverus); 14. Bri Paul (Thornton Academy); 15. Abby Emerson (Gorham); 16. Lexi Caterine (Yarmouth); 17. Zoe Collins (South Portland)