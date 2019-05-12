Steuben driver captures Speedway 95 Late Model opener

HERMON, Maine — Steuben’s JR Robinson won one of the two Dysart’s Late Model qualifiers to gain a front-row spot for the 40-lap feature then led from start to finish in Speedway 95’s Advance Auto Parts season opener on Saturday.

Dana Wilbur of Frankfort chased Robinson for the entire distance, but was unable to unseat him from the top spot, despite a last chance effort on a lap 38 restart.

Defending division champ Kris Matchett of Skowhegan battled side by side with Milford’s Dean Smart for the third spot for over half the event, taking the third spot at the finish, with Smart finishing fourth. Steve Kimball of Holden rounded the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Top 5; place, car number, driver, hometown)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 07 Cody Brassbridge, Monroe; 2. 6 Shane Tatro, Levant; 3. 24 Jeff Alley, Machias; 4. 14C Anthony Constantino, Sumner; 5. 94 Steve Rackliff, Starks

Casella Waste Systems Sport Four: 1. 38 Joey Doyon, Winterport; 2. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 3. 3x Caleb Bernatchez, Vasselboro; 4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

Coca-Cola Caged Runners: 1. 25 Brad Bellows China; 2. 70 Dylan Dewitt, Carmel; 3. 04 Durbon Davis, Hermon; 4. 76 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 5. Casey Bellows, Fairfield

Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro: 1. 74 Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. 20 Ben Merrill, Corinth; 3. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. 9 Gil Cote, Newport; 5. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

Kenny U-Pull Road Runners: 1. 34 Jason Trundy, Newburgh; 2. 71 Troy Gould, Winterport; 3. 79 Alvin McNevin, Clifton; 4. 18 Craig Holm, Bangor; 5. 80 Kevin Hathaway, St. Alba

Oxford Plains Speedway

At Oxford, Jeff Taylor of Farmington drove to a convincing victory Saturday night, winning the Budweiser Championship Series Super Late Model race at Oxford Plains Speedway.

Taylor, the most prolific track champion in modern day Oxford Plains Speedway history, last won at the track driving a Late Model in 2011. His last Super Late Model victory came in 2006, the year he earned his ninth, and most recent, track title.

Taylor wired the field in the 50-lapper, following up an impressive heat race victory that set the stage for the night’s main event. Curtis Gerry, the championship points leader entering the race, drove from deep in the starting lineup to finish in second position, remaining atop the early-season rankings.

Ryan Robbins of Dixfield finished third, Ryan Deane of Winterport was fourth and Ivan Kaffel of Raymond was fifth.

Other Oxford results

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 2. 1 Billy Childs Jr., Leeds; 3. 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 4. Skip Stanley, Oxford; 5. 4 Jordan Russell, Norway

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 2. 12 Charlie Hall, Oxford; 3 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 4 2 Dale Lawrence, Minot; 5 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford

Classic Lites (25 laps): 1. 04 Stew McCormack, Plaistow, New Hampshire; 2. 30 Duane Skofield, Plaistow, New Hampshire; 3. 40 Derrick Marsan, Methuen, Massachusetts; 4. 45 Paul Marsan, Methuen, Massachusetts; 5. 18 Eric Skofield, Plaistow, New Hampshire

NH driver wins PASS race

At Epping, New Hampshire, reigning Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model Champion DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire, drove to his second win of the season Saturday night in a wild Little Webb’s Tire & Fuel 150 at Star Speedway.

Longtime Star Speedway competitor Joe Squeglia of Derry, New Hampshire, who led a healthy chunk of the 150-lap race, rebounded from a couple of mid-race skirmishes to earn runner-up honors. Nick Sweet of Barre, Vermont, posted an impressive third-place finish after lining up for the race in 20th position.

Six-time PASS North Super Late Model champion Johnny Clark of Farmingdale made a late charge into fourth spot after setting the race pace for several laps before misfortune struck. Reid Lanpher of Manchester started dead last in the 23-car field, got caught up in the wreck that took out two drivers, made what seemed like a dozen pit stops and then drove back into the top five as the checkered flag waved.

Other Maine finishers

6. 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 11. 7 Travis Benjamin, Belfast; 13. 39 Scott Chubbuck, Wiscasset; 14. 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 19. 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 21. 01 Mike Hopkins, Hermon