Man shot during York home invasion, police say

A man was shot in his York home early Saturday morning during a home invasion, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Nathaniel Rivera, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to the York Police Department.

The male victim told police that two men had attempted to rob him at his York residence. During the robbery, multiple shots were fired at the victim, who managed to escape and run to a neighbor’s house, where he called 911 about 1:26 a.m., according to York police. There were also two unidentified women at the home during the home invasion, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his lower leg and foot, but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The victim said his truck had been stolen during the robbery, and it was later recovered by police.

The home invasion remains under investigation, and police are still working to identify the other suspects.

Anyone with information about the home invasion can contact Detective Nikolaos Piskopanis of the York Police Department at 207-363-4444 or leave an anonymous tip through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 207-439-1199.