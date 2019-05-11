6 Bangor hikes that will get you outdoors this spring

If you took a winter hiking break, it’s time to dust off those hiking boots and get back on the trail. These Bangor area hikes will get you outside in the sunshine quickly without having to sit in the car for hours. From wetlands to pine forests, there’s more to hiking in Bangor than simply strolling on The Kenduskeag Stream Trail, as beautiful as that hike is. These five hikes provide all the wooded views and exciting wildlife sightings you could want this time of year.

Newman and Bangor hills in Orono

This conservation area, which is protected by the Orono Land Trust, sits between Bangor and the University of Maine in Orono. A moderate hike gives you the option to hike 2 or 4 miles on this hilly terrain. Keep an eye out for lush green moss, colorful lichen and assorted spring vernal ponds. Read more about the hike here.

Brown Woods in Bangor

This easy, 1-mile trail sits just off Ohio Street in Bangor and winds through 28 acres of stunning white pines. For those with dogs on a leash, this hike is wonderful to stroll with your fur babies. Most of the trail is wheelchair-accessible, as well. Read more about the hike here.

Chick Hill in Clifton

OK, so this one’s not that close to Bangor, but put in a drive that’s less than 30 minutes, and you’ll be rewarded with expansive views. Clifton sits 1,160 feet above sea level, which means this little mountain town provides some of the best hikes in the area. If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll spot Maine’s state bird, the chickadee. Read more about the hike here.

Johnson Brook Trail in Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Milford

This wildlife refuge has plenty of trails to hit this time of year, each with potential wildlife sightings of their own. Johnson Brook Trail, a 2.5-mile loop, provides the opportunity to go bird watching as you stroll through the woods. Read more about the hike here.

Central Penjajawoc Preserve in Bangor

Head down Essex Street to check out this quiet, easy-to-moderate hike. Stroll through forests, wetlands and fields that are not too far from downtown Bangor. White-tailed deer, grouse and woodpeckers are just some of the woodland critters you might spot. Make sure you leave your pups at home, since this preserve is not dog-friendly. Read more about the hike here.

Orono Bog Boardwalk, Bangor and Orono, Maine

This easy hike is great for everyone from parents with strollers to people using wheelchairs. With benches every 200 feet or so, this leisurely boardwalk is the perfect place to stroll, take a rest and admire the newly green trees. Read more about the hike here.