See photographs from today’s University of Maine commencement ceremony

More than 1,700 students, including upward of 40 doctoral degree candidates, participated in the University of Maine’s 217th Commencement Saturday in Alfond Arena. UMaine Commencement was held in two ceremonies, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Here is a gallery of photographs from the morning ceremony.
A University of Maine graduate celebrates after receiving his degree Saturday morning.
Zuri Ball, from Boston, Massachusetts, cheers for her brother M'walimu Paya Ball as he walked by with his degree in political science on Saturday.
Graduates smile at family and friends as they enter Alfond Arena for the University of Maine’s 217th Commencement Saturday.
Matt Ahearn, left, and John Kay celebrate in the new Balance Field House before the 2019 commencement ceremony at the University of Maine.
A University of Maine graduate celebrates as her family and friends cheer.
Asia Wohlfeil of Parkman, Maine who was graduating with a degree in psychology, adjusts her cap before the 2019 commencement ceremony at the University of Maine on Saturday morning.
Two graduates pose for family members during the 2019 UMaine commencement ceremony.
University of Maine graduates pose for their families to take pictures of them after receiving their degrees.
Alexander Connolly of Portland, left, and his friend John Kay of Boston, Massachusetts, celebrate in the New Balance Field House where University of Maine graduates gathered before the morning commencement ceremony.
The 2019 Distinguished Maine Professor, Sandra Caron, speaks during the University of Maine commencement ceremony.
University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy congratulates graduates at the University of Maine’s 217th Commencement Saturday in Alfond Arena.
Valedictorian Drew Brooks received degrees in microbiology and music and salutatorian Ana Eliza Souza Cunha received a degree in biology.
Graduates leave the New Balance Field House and walk to Alfond Arena Saturday morning for the 217th Commencement ceremony.
