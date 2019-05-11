See photographs from today’s University of Maine commencement ceremony

More than 1,700 students, including upward of 40 doctoral degree candidates, participated in the University of Maine’s 217th Commencement Saturday in Alfond Arena. UMaine Commencement was held in two ceremonies, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Here is a gallery of photographs from the morning ceremony.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN