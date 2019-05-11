How microgreens can be used in your spring cooking

What’s fresh these days? Find out in Bangor Metro’s In Season Now column written by editor Sarah Walker Caron, a food writer and cookbook author.

In Season Now: Microgreens

I am a sucker for trying new vegetables. In the springtime, the farmers market always seems to be teeming with them. In fact, that’s how I came to first try pea shoots years ago. These days, I use them in salads, stir-fries, quesadillas and more.

A member of the microgreen family, pea shoots are a great introduction to the joys of barely grown greens. Read on to learn more about microgreens and how to use them.

What are they? Microgreens are the edible early sprouts of plants. Readily available at farmers markets and stores such as Tiller and Rye in Brewer and the Natural Living Center in Bangor, you can find them from local sources at this time of year when growing is just beginning.

How do you eat them? Microgreens typically are used as garnishes for dishes. I like to pile them on bowls of risotto, serve them on rice bowls, mix them into salads and enjoy them on crostini. With delicate flavors, they add a certain something that’s just so nice. Pea shoots are grown a little bit longer and can hold up to stir-frying as well.

Seasoned Rice Noodle Salad

Serves 4

This salad is light and refreshing and a favorite in our household. I love to serve it cold with warm chicken (grilled is best).

8 ounces rice noodles

1 cup julienne-cut sweet red bell peppers

½ cup chopped pea shoots (a heaping half-cup!)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1. Cook the rice noodles according to package directions. Once cooked, rinse immediately with cold water and let fully drain.

2. In a large bowl, combine the rice noodles, bell peppers, pea shoots and scallions. Toss to combine.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the seasoned rice vinegar, soy sauce, dark sesame oil, ginger and garlic powder. Pour the dressing over the rice noodle mixture. Toss to coat evenly.

4. Enjoy immediately or chill until ready to serve.

This story was originally published in Bangor Metro’s May 2019 issue. To subscribe to the magazine, click here.