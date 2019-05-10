Fisher Cats snap 5-game losing streak with win over Portland Sea Dogs

Nash Knight and Vinny Capra connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to an 11-1 victory over Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday. The Fisher Cats snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a three-run inning that gave the Fisher Cats a 3-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats punctuated the blowout with five runs in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the fifth, Brock Lundquist hit a two-run double, while Santiago Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Riley Adams in the eighth.

Knight homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs in the win. Capra homered and singled, driving home two runs.

New Hampshire starter Patrick Murphy (1-4) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tanner Houck (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.