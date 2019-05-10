MIT edges Husson in NCAA Division III softball tourney opener

Sophomore second baseman Phoebe Li’s second homer of the season, coming with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, gave the Massachusetts Institute of Technology a 1-0 victory over Husson University in the NCAA Division III softball tournament at Briggs Field in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The homer ended a terrific pitchers’ duel between MIT senior righthander Ravenne Nasser from Methuen, Massachusetts, and Husson junior righty Jen Jones from Acton.

Nasser no-hit the Eagles through seven innings and finished with a two-hitter. She struck out six, walked one and hit a batter. Nasser, who improved to 17-6, threw 122 pitches, 84 for strikes.

Jones allowed just three hits while striking out 10 and walking four. She also hit two batters. She threw 137 pitches of which 89 were strikes. She is now 13-6.

MIT (28-10-1) will take on Rowan University of New Jersey (31-12), a 3-2 winner over Eastern Nazarene, in Saturday’s 11 a.m. winners bracket game, while Husson of Bangor (24-10) and Eastern Nazarene (28-14) will meet in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m.

The MIT-Rowan loser will take on the Husson-Eastern Nazarene winner at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.

The championship round begins Sunday at noon.

Jones grabbed the first two outs of the 10th inning on a strikeout and a groundout, but Li drilled her homer over the left-field fence to end it.

Husson had its best chance in the eighth.

Tamara Aunchman singled to right with one out for Husson’s first hit of the game.

After Whitney Bess reached on a fielder’s choice, Arika Brochu’s pop-up was dropped for an error. Bri Brochu then singled to left but Bess was unable to score.

Nasser got a pop-up to first with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Jones pitched out of numerous jams. She struck out the side in the second after a walk and bunt single by Anya Chase.

Von Ahn walked and was sacrificed to second in the fourth, but Jones induced a pop-up and got a strikeout.

MIT also got the lead-off runner on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but Jones pitched her way out of both jams. Jones was also aided by two double plays.