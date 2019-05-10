Former Ogunquit selectmen accused of stalking 3 Planning Board members

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A former Ogunquit Select Board member made his first court appearance Tuesday on a stalking charge for alleged incidents that occurred in January, 2019.

Ogunquit Police Lt. Matthew Buttrick issued a summons for stalking on Feb. 7 to 77-year-old David Barton in connection with a complaint made saying Barton caused “serious inconvenience or emotional distress” with conduct directed at Steve Wilkos, Albert “Rusty” Hayes, and Mark MacLeod. All three men are members of the Ogunquit Planning Board.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

MacLeod declined to comment on the matter while the case is pending. Hayes and Wilkos did not respond to a request for comment prior to deadline.

Buttrick said he could not provide additional details.

Barton appeared in York District Court Tuesday with his lawyer, Ed Folsom. He entered a not guilty plea on Feb. 19, but according to court documents that plea was not valid because the charge was elevated to a Class C felony. A Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, and a maximum fine of $5,000.

[Ogunquit board members narrowly survive recall vote]

Judge Jeffrey Moskowitz told Barton on Tuesday that his case would be presented to a Grand Jury in York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Barton is next scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Sept. 4.

Both Barton and Folsom declined comment following Tuesday’s court appearance.