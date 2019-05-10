2 teens accused of vandalizing York beach benches

YORK, Maine — Two 19-year-olds are facing charges after eight benches on the sidewalk at Short Sands Beach were allegedly unbolted and thrown onto the beach, later recovered under sand and seaweed.

York police charged Kendrick West of York and Christian Harley of Winchester, Massachusetts, with criminal mischief. The teens are scheduled to appear in York District Court July 16.

Police said they received a report of criminal mischief to the benches April 24 after the benches were allegedly unbolted and thrown onto the beach.

There were no identified suspects at the time, police said, and an investigation was launched. There are no surveillance cameras in that area. Police were led to the two suspects with the assistance of Crimestoppers TIPS and citizens, they said.

Ellis Park Trustee Andy Furlong said following the incidents that five benches were unbolted and thrown onto the beach one night, and the following night, three more were dismantled.

“We just find it deploring that something like this could happen,” Furlong said. “Those benches have been bolted down to the concrete for years and years.”

Furlong said the benches belong to the town. They are sturdy and were not badly damaged, police said.