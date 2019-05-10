Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with rain showers throughout the state.

–The U.S. Department of Education has said physically restraining students with disabilities and putting them in seclusion rooms are ineffective at stopping the meltdowns, self-harm and other behaviors educators are trying to control. But at the Bangor Regional Program, staff members still make regular use of the practices, at some of the highest rates in the state — with administrators defending them because they’re legal.

–A federal judge this week dismissed two of three police officers from an excessive force lawsuit filed by the mother of a woman killed along with a suspected burglar more than two years ago in Vassalboro. U.S. District Judge Lance Walker dismissed Vassalboro Police Chief Mark Brown and Maine State Police Lt. Scott Ireland from the litigation concerning the 2017 shooting that killed two.

–The Maine Coast Heritage Trust hopes a $1 million federal grant will help it achieve its goal of raising $4.8 million by the end of this year to ensure public access to Clark Island in St. George. The land trust has raised more than $3.5 million to date.

–If you stretched out Maine’s rugged coastline, it would extend 3,478 miles. That bests California’s coastline by 51 miles.

Southern Maine has sandy beaches. The midcoast region shelters the windjammer fleet. Lobster boat races attract the Deer Isle-Stonington crowd. Acadia is a mecca for tourists. With all that awesomeness, is there one place that out-awesomes all the rest?

–It’s graduation weekend for most colleges and universities in Maine, and it’s also Mother’s Day weekend — so it’s pretty likely that a lot of moms are going to be proud, happy ladies this weekend.

