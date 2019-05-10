Westbrook police looking for missing teen

The Westbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say 15-year-old Mackenzie Ross was last seen Monday around 1:45 p.m.

Mackenzie is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds, with dyed red hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of three rose pedals on her right forearm. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt.

Police say she may be with Dominic Johnson, whose picture police also distributed Friday.

They believe Mackenzie may be in the Old Orchard Beach or the Lewiston area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at (207) 854-0644 extension 0.

